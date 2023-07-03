The City of Tshwane says it has observed an improvement in most of the reservoirs that were affected over the weekend, due to power blackouts that impacted the Rand Water pumping systems.

This has led to the Garsfontein and Laudium Reservoirs running empty.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, “The said reservoirs have now recovered to 54% and 90%, respectively. However, some of the areas that remain affected include the Centurion area, as well as new reservoirs, namely, Mooikloof, Klapperkop, Mnandi, and Lotus Gardens Reservoirs which are at critically low levels or empty.

The city wishes to reiterate its clarion call to its customers to drastically reduce water consumption. Meanwhile, the city’s technical team is engaging with Rand Water for intervention so that water supply can be restored to all affected areas. The City of Tshwane is deploying water tankers to the affected areas.”