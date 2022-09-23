The City of Tshwane says it has rejected the tariff price hike proposed by Eskom for the 2023/24 financial year.

Eskom has requested an electricity price increase of 32,02% from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

If approved, this tariff increase will take effect in April next year.

The City believe that, in line with the National Treasury guidelines, Eskom should be limited to single digit increases.

City of Tshwane mayoral spokesperson, Sipho Stuurman says, “Eskom has requested an electricity price increase of 32,02% from the National Energy Regular of South Africa (Nersa). If approved, this tariff increase will take effect in April next year. The proposed tariff increase of 32,02% is crippling and will have a detrimental effect on Tshwane residents and the financial sustainability of the City of Tshwane.”

Meanwhile, Eskom has confirmed that the City of Tshwane has paid about R180 million of its outstanding R1.6 billion electricity bill.

The payment follows earlier threats by Eskom that it planned to disconnect the metro if it did not pay its outstanding bill.

Residents in Tshwane also expressed their unhappiness with Tshwane’s electricity supply.

Some claim they endure weeks without power.

The City and Eskom met again to resolve the municipality’s outstanding bill.