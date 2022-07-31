The City of Tshwane will on Sunday launch the Amnesty Programme for customers that have tampered with their water and electricity connections.

Many residents and businesses are doing this in order to record incorrect or lower consumption to avoid being billed.

The city says illegal connections of water and electricity is costing it almost half a billion rand annually.

“We are looking forward to announcement by councillor Sutton, which follows from the budget speech which he delivered in May during which he will announce details relating to the amnesty program for customers that have transgressed in respect of their electricity and water meters”,says city spokesperson Selby Bokaba.

In February, several residents and businesses around Pretoria were threatening the City of Tshwane with legal action. This follows the City’s sporadic disconnection campaign to defaulters. But the City says it’s ready to meet them in court. Its massive revenue-collection campaign saw disconnections of water and electricity to those who couldn’t settle their debt or make payment arrangements.

