The City of Tshwane says some of its staff members are being met with threats and resistance from communities as they take the city’s revenue collection campaign to residential areas.

The city says employees and contractors, who are enforcing credit control actions and removing illegal connections, are being threatened.

I would like to condemn in the strongest of terms intimidation and threats of violence against City of Tshwane employees and contractors who are enforcing credit control actions and removing illegal connections. #TshwaneYaTima pic.twitter.com/ZTBKAYAh11 — Mayor Randall Williams (@tshwane_mayor) July 25, 2022

A case of crimen injuria has been opened against a customer in Sinoville who allegedly owes R370 000 and allegedly threatened and hurled insults at two contractors.

The residential leg of the #TshwaneYaTima campaign started with suburban customers and will now shift focus to township customers throughout the seven regions of Tshwane.

Collectively, they owe the city R7.3-billion.

Mayoral spokesperson Sipho Stuurman says, “We have however, noticed unfortunate incidents where city employees and contractors have been met with resistance and threats of violence from some communities. This will not be tolerated and we intend to bring law enforcement authorities on board to protect our employees and our infrastructure. We will not be intimidated or deterred. The city is pushing ahead with its #TshwaneYaTima campaign, and we have already disconnected some residential customers.”

In the video below, Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams elaborates on the #TshwaneYaTima campaign: