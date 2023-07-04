City of Tshwane Mayor Cillers Brink says the city is facing significant financial strife. Brink addressed the media on Tuesday on the current financial status and progress made in an attempt to stabilise the city’s finances which include improving on revenue collection.
Brink says the city is facing significant financial challenges. These include dealing with the PEU VAT liability.
“You may recall that in June 2013, the city entered into a contract with PEU/TUMS for the provision and management of smart meters. It was a contract that from its very inception was unlawful and was forced through Council under the previous ANC administration. Part of the contract included a master services agreement with an irrevocable payment instruction used to ensure daily payments. This effectively ensured that there was a continuous stream of payments that were going out of the city, outside the standard operating processes for managing payments. For the entire duration of this contract, these payments were processed while no VAT was being paid on them. In 2015, after review of the contract, it was decided that it would be terminated. A legal challenge had already been initiated by Afrisake,” Brink explains
Brink says only in June 2021, when SARS issued a demand for an amount of R2,9 billion for an unpaid VAT liability, along with penalties and interest to the value of R1,8 billion, that the full implications of this unlawful contract and mismanagement became clear. SARS effectively slammed the city with a R4,7 billion liability.
Meanwhile, there has been a number of irregularities in the city as highlighted by the Auditor General. Brink says they have been in contact with the AG office to try and address the irregularities.
“We do have significant debt towards our bulk suppliers, Eskom being one. We are not in denial about our difficult financial situation, nor do we deny that we have an obligation to pay Eskom and other creditors such as Rand Water. Eskom has taken legal action against the city by filing a founding affidavit before the North Gauteng High Court. Eskom seeks a ruling to force the city to immediately pay an outstanding debt of millions of rands. The city has in turn filed an answering affidavit in defending the matter, which is expected for a full hearing by mid-July. The same is true for Rand Water. I want to emphasize that the water shortages that are being experienced in the city have nothing to do with any credit control or restrictions by Rand Water,” says Brink.
On revenue management, Brink says the road to financial recovery will not occur without enhancing their revenue. This means they will implement an aggressive Tshwane ya Tima revenue collection drive and the target is to ensure that 1 000 properties a week are disconnected.
The city says any contractor that is found to have accepted a bribe to stop a disconnection or to facilitate an illegal reconnection will have criminal charges laid against them and be removed as a service provider of the city.
VIDEO: Tshwane mayor Cilliers addresses the media about City of Tshwane finances.