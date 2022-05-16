The city of Tshwane is investigating water quality concerns in Bronkhorstspruit, east of Pretoria following complaints.

The city says it has immediately sent our water and sanitation teams to check the system and conduct tests on the quality of water.

Repair teams have already fixed problems in the sewage reticulation systems in Vester Park and Lanham.

City spokesperson, Sipho Stuurman says preliminary tests show no E. coli has been detected.

“In addition, we have conducted water quality tests in Bronkhorstspruit, Zithobeni and Rethabiseng. Initial testing shows that the water is clear, but we have more samples being tested. The good news is that preliminary testing shows no E. coli has been detected. Once we have the final results, an informed decision will then be made particularly if it is found that the water quality does not meet the required standards. We are monitoring the matter closely and we will continue to update residents on developments,” says Stuurman.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has called on the City of Tshwane to do away with companies contracted to the city’s bus rapid transport system, Areyeng.

Workers at companies, Tshwane Rapid Transit, Tshwane Affected Investment Operations and Xtremetec Management and Consulting have been on strike over the companies’ failures to grant them an increase in transport allowance.

The workers are demanding a R2500 transport allowance and a R60 an hour night shift allowance.

Bus services have been disrupted this week as a result.

The workers marched to Tshwane House on Friday where they handed over their memorandum of demands.

Numsa Regional Secretary Jerry Morulane says: “We don’t want Xtremetec, we don’t want TRT, we don’t want these contractors. We want you to take charge so that we can be able to see you when you exploit our members. Our members wake up at two in the morning to catch a transport so that they can be around here at 4 am.”

On Thursday, workers vowed to continued with their strike until their demands are met.

