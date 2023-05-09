The City of Tshwane says increased levels of rolling blackouts are presenting a crisis for the metro municipality. It says they are affecting both the condition of the City’s electricity network as well as the ability to attend to outages.

This comes as the country experiences Stage 6 load shedding, meaning there are rolling blackouts three times a day.

Tshwane’s MMC for Utilities, Regional Operations and Coordination, councillor Themba Fosi says the City’s electricity networks were never designed for load shedding and the continuous turning on and off of the electricity network has had a major impact on the condition of power infrastructure.

Fosi says, “The City’s resources in this instance are heavily stretched as the teams need to be at all places making sure that we shed as much load as possible. And further do our own maintenance work on the break and fix work. This weather already is further not assisting us with the likelihood of faults in the infrastructure which might emanate from the wet weather.”

