The City of Tshwane has filed criminal charges, at the Mabopane police station, north of Pretoria, against a group of alleged land-grabbers who allegedly sold city land to members of the public.

Some buyers have already erected temporary structures on the land at Mabopane’s Block D.

The City says the group has ignored a high court order that they vacate the land.

The City of Tshwane MMC for Housing and Human Settlements, Kgosietsile Kgosiemang says numerous attempts to engage with the alleged land grabbers were unsuccessful.

“Occupying land illegally is stealing. And criminal activities are reported to the criminal authorities. In this case, we’ve informed the people illegally occupying land to say what you are doing is illegal. It is a criminal element. And the ward councillor also went ahead and spoke to them.”