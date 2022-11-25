The City of Tshwane maintains it’s not struggling to enforce its by-laws despite several non-compliant businesses, which were shut down during a sting operation on Tuesday, are now operating again.

The city embarked on an enforcement operation in Sunnyside, targeting illegal operations and drug dens.

Speaking at another by-law enforcement operation in Centurion on Friday, MMC for Utilities and Regional Operations Daryl Johnston says it will continue throughout the festive season, targeting illegal trading and undocumented foreign nationals, among others.

“We’ve seen In the last few days, attention being given in Sunnyside and Arcadia, where we’ve shut down three businesses that have been operating illegally, and several compliance warnings have been issued as well. We’re targeting drug dens as we are in the inner city, and we’re also looking at illegal traders and vendors and formalizing that so that we have hit designated spaces, and that’s going to come through as a by-law that’s gone to the mayor, and we expect to get that finalised in council at the end of January.”