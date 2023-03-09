The City of Tshwane has confirmed that Dr Murunwa Makwarela has been reinstated as Executive Mayor.

Earlier, he instructed his legal team to challenge his disqualification from holding the position.

The legal challenge was against the City Manager, Johan Mettler.

Makwarela was elected the city Mayor on Thursday last week, following the sudden resignation of the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Randall Williams three weeks ago.

I’m pleased that this matter has been cleared up. I’ve said all along that I remain the Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane. pic.twitter.com/cwtqsx5M8a — Dr Murunwa Makwarela (@tshwane_mayor) March 9, 2023