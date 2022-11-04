The City of Tshwane has dismissed rumours by some environmental enthusiasts that it contemplates destroying hundreds of the City’s Jacaranda trees.

The Jacarandas, which are regarded as part of the city’s heritage plants, add beauty to the city’s streets, especially when they start bearing purple flowers during spring.

This is a draw card for tourists who flock to the city to view the trees every year in October.

Hundreds of these exotic trees are found in most parts of Gauteng particularly in Tshwane, hence it’s called the Jacaranda City.

Alien species

The Jacarandas are loved by many and easily noticeable in every space they occupy, however, South Africans are by law prohibited from replanting the Jacaranda trees.This is due to its invasive alien status.

1.Johannesburg’s reputation as the world’s largest man-made forest precedes it, with over 10 million trees planted throughout the city. #ExploreJoburg #JoziUrbanForest ^LM pic.twitter.com/jSEQNdGexR — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) November 2, 2022

The Jacaranda trees in Johannesburg are in full bloom, and we’re loving their sweet, sweet scent. It’s a beautiful reminder that summer is finally here. #ExploreJoburg #JoziUrbanForest ^LM pic.twitter.com/sDCqEeraBC — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) November 2, 2022

These exotic trees were first discovered in South America in the 1800’s and first planted in Pretoria in 1906. They are known for their purple flowers and add beauty to the capital. Each year in September and October the Jacarandas in Pretoria are blossoming. Tourists love them to bits.

The city’s MMC for Environmental Affairs, Katlego Mathabe says the Jacarandas are here to stay.

He elaborates, “Jacarandas in our city are an asset because they are part of our heritage and they beautify our city. When they’ve blossomed they make the city very colourful. It is also known as tourist attraction that we have Jacarandas in our city and very importantly, it helps with mitigating climate change.”

South American plant

The SABC has caught up with some nature enthusiasts.

“We love the Jacaranda trees, but we know it’s an exotic tree. It comes from Australia, I think, or South America. But it’s beautiful. I would say its purple haze for the City of Pretoria when you arrive here in October, just a glow of purple,” says one.

Another says, “Do you know there’s a legend about the Jacaranda trees in Pretoria? It’s always blooming at exam time and you know when that little blossom falls onto your head that means you will be doing well in your exam. So, you will (have) many students reading under the Jacaranda trees.”

Many say they cannot imagine Pretoria without the Jacaranda trees should any decision be taken to destroy them succeeds.

“I don’t think Pretoria will be complete without these trees. And I think on how to preserve them it will be best to speak to the experts,” says another nature lover.

Protect Jacaranda trees

On the other hand, Mathabe has assured residents that the city will do everything possible to protect every single Jacaranda tree.

“The Jacaranda trees are not about to extinguished in the City of Tshwane. They will continue to remain. Though they are in the list of invaders. What is happening is that in new areas we are planting them. But where they exist and get damaged may be by accidents or so, we replace them,” he adds.

It is estimated that there are about 800 Jacaranda Trees in Tshwane.

Experts say though the Jacarandas are regarded as alien plants, authorities are bound by the law to preserve them from extinction.