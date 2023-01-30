Johannesburg’s newly elected transitional mayor, Thapelo Amad, says he will ensure that the city’s Energy Sustainability Strategy is fully implemented.

The late mayor Mpho Moerane adopted the strategy in 2021.

Amad took office on Friday with the help of the African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and other minority parties who voted together in the council.

He is expected to serve as interim mayor until an EFF candidate is installed as mayor in the City of Ekurhuleni. Following his swearing-in ceremony on Monday, Amad believes that the strategy would put an end to the city’s rolling blackouts.

“Load shedding has become one of the biggest challenges facing our people and the economy of our city. This means that energy security should be necessarily one of the key priorities of this administration. We are going to fully implement the energy mix strategy which was developed and adopted by the government of local unity under the leadership of our late executive mayor Mpho Moerane. This means that we will look beyond Eskom in order to guarantee energy security for our people and business. We will be seethed to find electricity from other sources including renewable.”

VIDEO | Newly elected Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad sworn in: Mbalenhle Mthethwa