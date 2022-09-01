The City of Johannesburg Mayor, Mpho Phalatse says they will continue with plans to repair and rebuild the city.

Phalatse says their plans will not be deterred by the outcome of the motion of no confidence against Vasco da Gama.

She says the Johannesburg Multi-Party Government has accepted the outcome of the motion of no confidence against the former speaker.

Phalatse has assured residents that the work of repairing and rebuilding the city remains on track and will not be affected by the outcome of the motion against Da Gama.

Phalatse says it’s a shame that certain members of the coalition elected to vote in favour of the motion and that they are also aware of allegations of bribery which will be detailed in an affidavit.

She added that as the Multi-Party Government, they will introspect on what needs to be done to regroup, as Joburg cannot afford to be handed back to a cabal who place self-interest ahead of the needs of Joburg’s 6-million residents.

The City’s mayoral spokesperson, Mabine Seabe says some members of the coalition elected to vote in favour of the motion.

“The Multi-Party Government also noted with utter shame that certain members of the coalition elected to vote in favour of the motion. We are also aware that ahead of the motion there were allegations of bribery, which will be detailed in an affidavit. The Multi-Party Government, will introspect on what needs to be done to regroup, as Joburg cannot afford to be handed back to a cabal who place self-interest ahead of the needs of Joburg’s 6-million residents. We will restore order as this is a speed hump on the long road. The repairs of SA’s economic hub has jus just begun. Therefore, our work is far from over,” says Seabe.

[STATEMENT] Joburg Multi-Party Government and continue with the repair and rebuild of the City pic.twitter.com/jA5mzv6eW9 — Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse (@mphophalatse1) September 1, 2022

Morning residents of @CityofJoburgZA! Happy September🌷💐🌼 The City is starting to come alive and change. Let’s get back to work! The repair and rebuild of the City won’t happen on its own, and this team is doing what needs to be done, and more. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pjRJYtH7zS — Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse (@mphophalatse1) September 1, 2022

Analyst predicts a shaky future for the DA in the city

Political analyst, Dr John Molepo says the future of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the City of Joburg politics appears shaky going forward.

This follows last night’s outsting of the city’s former speaker Vasco da Gama. Despite the Johannesburg Multi-Party Government having accepted the outcome of the motion of no confidence against the former speaker, Molepo has cautioned the DA to do a thorough introspection.

“Well the future of the DA in Joburg is still safe, but I don’t guarantee its safety because of this removal of the speaker signals change is coming. And I don’t know what change is that. But anything can happen in politics and you know what’s happening now, it’s likely to have dire effect on the DA which can be the removal of the DA,” says Molepo.