City of Joburg, Marble Towers owners settle dispute out of court

The City of Johannesburg and Marble Towers owners have settled their dispute out of court following an urgent High Court application on Wednesday.

The matter returned to court Thursday after the property owner sought an urgent interdict to stop the City from demolishing structures and interfering with the building during its by-law enforcement operation.

As part of the settlement, the City and property owner Goldenrod will conduct a joint inspection of the building within 72 hours.

The City says traders continued operating despite a court order prohibiting trading and that inspections found structures built without approved plans.

“The parties have agreed that, within 72 hours from today, they will convene at the building to conduct a joint inspection and identify any areas of non-compliance. If any non-compliances are found, the applicant will seal off any non-compliant structures. Similarly, with regard to fire safety, the City maintains that we are not compliant with the fire by-laws. We beg to differ,” says attorney representing the Marble Towers owners Mushin Madhi.

VIDEO | The demolitions at Marble Towers on Wednesday:

We are currently at Marble Towers and remain steadfast in our stance. All illegal structures are undergoing demolition. ✊WE ARE NOT FOLDING pic.twitter.com/QFeZVOVGYf — Executive Mayor: @CityofJoburgZA (@DadaMorero) July 15, 2026

-Report by Thato Letshaba