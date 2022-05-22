The City of Johannesburg says it is looking into alternative ways of keeping the lights on during rolling blackouts.

That will be top of the agenda at the City’s first-ever Energy Indaba that starts on Monday under the theme: Re-Imagining Energy. Energy and policy experts as well as potential independent power producers are expected to attend the two-day gathering.

The City’s MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services, Michael Sun says they’re hoping to partner with independent power producers and small-scale energy generators.

He further added that, “One of the very important things is that we are looking to engage with the independent power producers and hoping that we can then move away from the dependency of Eskom. This will ensure that we have other sources of energy being provided to our residents in the city of Johannesburg.”

Eskom announced on Saturday that rolling blackouts will be increased to Stage 4, but revised that to Stage 2 from 8am on Sunday.

