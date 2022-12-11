The City of Johannesburg says it is concerned about the safety of scores of residents living on the banks of the Jukskei River in Alexandra.

Disaster management teams assessing the flood damage say most structures built near the river are illegal and unsafe.

Alexandra is among the areas that the recent floods in Gauteng have hit the hardest.

The City’s Member of the Mayoral Committee for Community Safety, David Tembe says they’re planning to relocate those living along the river to a safer place.

“In fact as the City, we are doing our best to ensure that they move away because firstly, those structures are illegal. They are not supposed to be there. They have to move away. We are supposed to get them alternative accommodation somewhere or alternative land where they can build. For now because it’s a disaster and with floods that are endangering people, really they have to move. I understand it is going to rain again today or tomorrow,” says Tembe.

