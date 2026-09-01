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City of Johannesburg condemns vandalism and theft of tombstones

Vandalised tombstones at a Gauteng cemetry.
  • Vandalised tombstones at a Gauteng cemetry.
  • Image Credits :
  • Facebook | Southern Africa Funerals and Tombstones Industry Institute
SABC

The City of Johannesburg has condemned acts of vandalism and theft of tombstones at several cemeteries across Gauteng.

Cemeteries including Avalon, Slovoville and Doornkop have fallen victim to theft and vandalism of tombstones putting a financial and emotional strain on bereaved families.

Speaking at the launch of the Gravesite Watch initiative, the City’s Community Development MMC Thapelo Amad acknowledged the scourge.

“We have budget constraints. We have private sector that we want to partner with. We have members of civil societies. We have members of churches, NPOs and NGOs that, if we can join hands, we can fight the scourge.”

VIDEO | The Southern Africa Funerals and Tombstones Industry Institute is working with the City of Johannesburg to curb the scourge of vandalism at gravesites:

-Report by Puseletso Mokoena 

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