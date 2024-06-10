City of Joburg to fine parties for unremoved elections posters

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The City of Joburg says it will fine political parties R500 for each unremoved poster displayed during campaigning for the May 29 general elections.

The city says all posters must be removed within 14 days after the elections.

Spokesperson Virgil James says it is a contravention of the city’s outdoor advertising by-laws not to remove the posters.

“All political parties participated and displayed their posters during the election under the provision of Section 28 of the City of Johannesburg’s Outdoor Advertising By-law, which states that any poster must be removed by the person displaying it within 14 days after the conclusion of the election. Failing which, the council shall within 14 days of the conclusion of the election notify the relevant party to remove the posters within a time period specified, failing which, the council may remove the posters itself against a prescribed fee of R500 per poster payable by the relevant party.”

Meanwhile, The Electoral Commission (IEC) says the duration of hanging and removal of election posters depends on the bylaws of each municipality.

The IEC adds that it is the responsibility of different municipalities to implement their by-laws in this regard.

Head of the commission in the North West, Dr Tumelontle Thiba, says the penalties are determined by the municipality.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town’s Environment and Heritage Manager, Dimitri Georgeades, says political parties have been given until June 10 to remove their election posters and failure to comply will result in fines.

VIDEO | City of Cape Town wants election campaign posters removed: