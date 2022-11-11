City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse says the multi-party government will engage unions South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU) and Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (IMATU) on how quickly the other phases of the salary disparities can be implemented.

Video -SAMWU workers protest | Mbalenhle Mthethwa updates on the mayors attempt to address the workers:

Union members on Friday barricaded the streets around the Joburg City Centre in protest over delays in implementing an agreement that aimed to address salary discrepancies.

[STATEMENT] City and labour unions to urgently meet following destructive and unprotected protest action across the Joburg Inner City. pic.twitter.com/TFRwVXFkHk — Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse (@mphophalatse1) November 11, 2022

The Politically Facilitated Agreement (PFA) was entered into in April 2016. Phalatse says the agreement was partially implemented due to budgetary constraints.

“But on the 19th of August this year the City under the Joburg multi-party government signed an agreement with both SAMWU and IMATU, agreeing to proceed with the continuation of the full implementation of the PFA. Now according to this agreement, the implementation will be in phases but in spite of the budget constraints, the first payment has already been made. It was made on the 1st of September this year,” says Phalatse

Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse addresses protesting SAMWU workers:

SAMWU workers demand decent pay

Members of SAMWU brought Braamfontein in Johannesburg to a standstill, as they demand that Mayor Phalatse urgently address their wage issues.

Roads in and around the City of Johannesburg were blocked off as the special council sitting was set to get under way.

Members of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (SAMWU) have brought Braamfontein in Johannesburg to a standstill, as they demand that Mayor Mpho Phalatse urgently address their wage issues.https://t.co/CM1XenLJ27 pic.twitter.com/XsrlD9WN5l — SABC News (@SABCNews) November 11, 2022