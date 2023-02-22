City of Johannesburg Speaker Collen Makhubele has recommended that former Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse be investigated for improper and unlawful conduct.

Phalatse was ousted as executive mayor in a motion of no-confidence last month.

Phalatse’s comments after being ousted:



The Speaker of Council’s recommendations come after an alleged improper investigation against former City Manager Floyd Brink, who was alleged to have been involved in a fraudulent CCTV multi-million rand deal.

Makhubele also recommends that the reported evidence of incurred irregular, fruitless, and wasteful expenditure be investigated by the Municipal Public Accounts Committee for possible recovery from implicated officials and councillors in terms of Section 3(2) of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

The recommendations also seek council authorisation for an appointment of an independent investigator to investigate reported evidence on alleged improper and unlawful conduct of other officials in terms of Regulation 5 (3) of the Disciplinary Regulations of Senior Managers.