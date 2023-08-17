The City of Johannesburg is cracking down on councillors and staff including senior managers who default on their municipal accounts.

So far, the city says it has managed to collect over R13 million from councillors and municipal staff from the 31st of July this year.

Officer at the Nyaniso Jeku says they are enforcing the credit control policy to recover the outstanding debt owed to it.

“Councillors collectively owe the city about R3.1 million in overdue municipal services, while the management, which includes levels like chief executives, heads of departments, directors, deputy directors, assistant directors, and supervisors amongst others, owe a combined R9.8-million – and the rest of the R76.3-million debt is owed by junior staff.”