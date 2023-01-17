The City of Johannesburg says a total of 17 fire and rescue vehicles will be delivered for use next year. This follows the finalisation and awarding of the tender.

Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse says the fleet will be manufactured locally which will contribute to the country’s economy.

The tender not only involves a new fleet, but the servicing of the City’s existing fleet through a 3 year contract. This development has also contributed towards the job creation #JoburgRedFleet #JoburgTransport #JoburgServices #SaferJoburg ^NJ pic.twitter.com/FRzkE705Ui — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) January 16, 2023

The City currently has 31 fire engines servicing its seven regions.

MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Services, @Leahk28 fhrther elaborates on the numbers and specifications of the #JoburgRedFleet. She also mentions that this is just the beginning and that her department looks forward to adding to the fleet #JoburgServices #SaferJoburg ^NJ pic.twitter.com/Tr5yroxCeO — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) January 16, 2023

Phalatse says the Emergency Management Services handles over 250 000 calls a year, making it one of the biggest emergency services units in Africa. She says the City has also secured a three-year repairs and maintenance contract for the fleet.

Today we out in full support as the @CityofJoburgZA finalises the Red Fleet Contract which will provide the City with a total of 17 vehicles to be used by the City. Congratulations to @mphophalatse1 and @LeahK28 the finalization of the contract.@BelindaE6 pic.twitter.com/CbGttxjXI4 — MMC for Development Planning (@MMC4DevPlanning) January 16, 2023