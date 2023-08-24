The City of Johannesburg says it has added an additional 90 megawatts of power to the grid in order to safeguard against power disruptions.

Johannesburg’s power utility, City Power, proposes to buy energy from independent power producers in the medium-term to save businesses and jobs around the city.

City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashaba says the organisation has identified full-service providers to provide them with the best service.

“We felt that under the circumstances while we are embarking on the journey to eventually enter into a 20-year program, which will at least start with a three-year contract. So, we got four independent power producers that will give us power; one is from waste energy, one from solar, and two from solar, for a total of about 92 megawatts.”