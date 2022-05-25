The City of Johannesburg’s multi-party government has tabled a R77.3 billion 2022/2023 budget. Johannesburg Finance MMC Julie Suddaby says from 1 July property rates will increase by 4.8%, electricity by 7.4% down from 14% in the previous financial year whereas water and sanitation will go up by 9.7% respectively.

Refuse removal will increase by 5%. Suddaby delivered the Budget Speech at the Johannesburg Council Chambers in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

MMC Suddaby says this budget is a response to the city’s residents who among others want their lights to be kept on at all the times, to have regular running water and a city that is clean and safe.

“We have made the following capital expenditure allocations, R1.2 billion capital expenditure on electricity infrastructure, R1.1 billion capital expenditure on road infrastructure, R930 million capital expenditure on water supply and sewer infrastructure and R930 million on sports and recreation facilities.”

Electricity infrastructure

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse says the biggest allocation of the capital expenditure, that is R1.2 billion, will go to City Power to fund electricity infrastructure upgrades and refurbishment. On Monday during the Energy Indaba, Phalatse indicated that City Power would need about R26 billion over eight years to stabilise electricity supply in Johannesburg.

“We purposed to give City Power as much capital budget as we possibly could and we have managed to achieve that within our resource constraints. Looking at what we have given City Power, in fact they got the largest piece of the pie which is our commitment to stabilising the grid in Johannesburg. Is it going to happen in one year? No, we can’t do it in one year.”

Parks and courts

Twenty brand new fire engines will be acquired at a cost of R200 million by June this year. About 150 park rangers will be hired at an operational cost of R1.3 million to keep the city’s parks safe. And an anti-land invasion unit also established.

Over a million rand will go towards revitalising municipal courts with a dedicated prosecution unit.

“On the 6th of May Marshalltown was hit by another devastating fire affecting over 200 residents. The City has allocated R40-million to build a new fire station in Marshalltown and we trust that any such incidents occur we will be able to instantly respond.”

Health services



In order to improve healthcare services, Suddaby says 10 new clinics will be built over the next three years, with those opening for extended hours increased to 47.

“To further the quality of care in our clinics, we have allocated R21.5 million to fully implement the electronic health system over the medium term. This system will greatly enhance the level of service at our clinics in that patient records will be easily accessible and will reduce queues and waiting times.”

Housing

With regards to housing, R1.7 billion has been budgeted over three years to upgrade informal settlements with basic services and some of them with electricity.

Over R35 million will be made available to provide free Wifi infrastructure in libraries. More than 17 000 EPWP work opportunities will be created. Suddaby says the multi-party government has set a target to facilitate investment and business to the tune of R35 billion.

We are keeping the lights on, we are keeping the water running, we are keeping the city clean and we are keeping you all safe, from Ivory Park to Orange Farm. #JoburgBudget2022 — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) May 25, 2022