The five-storey Kaserne building in the Johannesburg CBD has been imploded to make way for affordable housing units. The building was condemned last year after three fires caused structural damage.

In April last year nine people including an infant burnt to death when a fire engulfed the abandoned building in which shacks had been erected.

Joburg Mayor, Dr. Mpho Phalatse says the mixed units are part of the inner city rejuvenation programme.

Once construction begins, it is expected that at the completion of the project, mixed housing development of approximately 1500 units would have been built.

These units are intended to afford our most vulnerable and working-class residents across the city, access to affordable housing and bring them closer to work and social opportunities.

Observing the implosion of the Kaserne Building in the innercity gave me such hope! It’s a new era🤗 The rebuilding has begun! Well done to MMC @mlungisi_baso @CoJhousing @myjoshco for being faithful with Mayoral Priority 5 – An inclusive @CityofJoburgZA👌🏽#PuttingResidentsFirst pic.twitter.com/eOj6hL40q5 — Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse (@mphophalatse1) May 15, 2022

Five-storey Karsene building imploded on Sunday 15 May 2022: