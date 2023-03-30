City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell will face another motion of no confidence against her on Thursday morning.

It will be the second time such a motion will be brought by the opposition block.

In October last year, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Mayor was ousted after the African National Congress (ANC) brought forward a motion of no confidence accusing her of failing to provide adequate services to citizens.

However, she was reinstated hardly less than a month after beating the ANC’s candidate, Jongizizwe Dlabathi, in the mayoral elections.

Earlier this month, the opposition block which includes the ANC, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and minority parties succeeded to wrestle away the positions of Council Speaker and Chief Whip from the DA.

The council’s programming committee has accepted the schedule for the motion of no confidence in Campbell.

Political analyst Dr John Molepo says, “The motion of no confidence in Ekurhuleni Mayor, we might see it succeeding if we do not see any technical glitches. Because the EFF and the ANC seem to be working with each other. If we were to look in Johannesburg and also check in Tshwane. So it tells you that in Ekurhuleni we might see their collaboration again.”

The ongoing political battle in the Ekurhuleni Metro Council has caused anger and frustration among residents.

They are accusing Mayor Campbell of failing to deliver basic services.

“She should come and address us and hear our concerns. Hopefully, out respect and out of positive engagement we will get some results. Another thing that we have been doing is the weekly consultation meetings with the community … because the services are not rendered.”

The video below is reporting more on the story: