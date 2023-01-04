The city of Ekurhuleni Metro Council says it is continuing to engage with families of the victims of the Boksburg bridge explosion as many are preparing to bury their loved ones.

Thirty-four people were killed and many others injured when a gas tanker exploded after it got trapped under a low bridge on Christmas eve.

Ten of the deceased are staff members of the Tambo Memorial Hospital. Some of the victims were buried on New Year’s weekend in various parts of the country.

Some including 11 staff members of the Tambo Memorial Hospital will be laid to rest in the Free State, Kwa Zulu Natal, Gauteng and Limpopo this coming weekend.

Four of the eight Ekurhuleni firefighters have since been discharged from hospital while four others are still being treated.

City of Ekurhuleni Metro spokesperson, Zweli Dlamini, says, “As the city, we are still reeling in shock following the explosion of the tanker, especially, the loss of life. We have been involved since the day one of the incident, in putting down the fire, supporting the families through social services and other means, visiting the families with the Gauteng provincial government, (and) also taking stock with the sort of assistance that they might require.”

Driver of exploded gas tanker released due to lack of evidence

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Rose Malatsi has said the driver in the Boksburg gas tanker explosion has been released due to a lack of evidence. He was released on Tuesday and did not appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Malatsi says the decision was taken by the police. VIDEO | More details on the truck drivers release: