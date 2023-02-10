The City of Ekurhuleni has called on the justice system to impose harsh sentences following the arrest of five suspected cable thieves.

The suspects, one woman and four men, were arrested for theft at the city’s Boksburg Energy Depot on Wednesday.

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department’s Anti-Cable Theft Unit officers responded to a call regarding the theft of electricity supply infrastructure.

It’s alleged the suspects fled the scene but were later arrested in possession of stolen 12-metre copper cable.

Ekurhuleni municipality spokesperson Zweli Dlamini says the suspects have been charged with among others, theft and possession of dangerous weapons.

“Any success when it comes to crime fighting is really appreciated and well received. These five suspects were caught trying to break into our facilities in order to steal cables. They were also caught in possession of 12 meters of cables already stolen elsewhere. We do hope now that the justice system will actually make sure that they get the punishment that they deserve. The issue of cable theft has become a very sore point for the city and the country in general,” adds Dlamini.