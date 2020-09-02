The city has been nominated in the nine top business travel and tourism establishments.

As South Africans usher in tourism month, the City of Durban is preparing to start welcoming an influx of domestic tourists following the relaxation of lockdown regulations.

The city has been nominated in the nine top business travel and tourism establishments at the prestigious annual World Travel Awards.

Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela says the opportunity will serve as a chance to promote domestic tourism.

“We need to consider that like many other cities in the works, we have been buttered by the scourge of COVID-19. But nevertheless, nothing can stop to ensure that we re-ignite the tourism sector. So, we are saying everyone must visit Ethekwini and we are entering the tourism month which is September and we will be kick-starting our campaign to rediscover our Durban and mobilising our people in Ethekwini and to known about the tourist’s gems that we have in our City. We are not going to run out of any energy but bring back what has been taken out by COIVID, and bring it back with speed.”

In the video below, Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi Ngubane briefs the media on Alert level 2 tourism activities:

Western Cape to launch campaign

The Western Cape government will launch the “We are Open” campaign this week, in an effort to revive the domestic tourism industry.

Premier Alan Winde says the nationwide lockdown has had a severe impact on jobs in the tourism industry.

The provincial government, in partnership with Wesgro, will embark on a campaign to showcase the best of the province. The popular Table Mountain cableway is one of the tourist attractions that will open this week, as well as the Two Oceans Aquarium.

Cape Town launches its Tourism Bounce Back campaign in the video below: