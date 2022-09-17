The City of Cape Town says the maintenance of its Cape Flats bulk water network is progressing well.

This will continue until Monday. Affected areas include Philippi, Grassy Park, and parts of Khayelitsha Site C, Lavender Hill, Lotus River, Manenberg, Mitchells Plain, Muizenberg, Ottery, Parkwood, Seawinds, Vrygrond, and Zeekoevlei.

Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, says earlier disruptions in areas not on the list have been resolved.

“The 1.8 meter valve has been removed and replaced with a new one. There’s good progress in terms of the maintenance of the other valves. The impact on our residents who experienced unexpected water losses yesterday has been attended to,” said Badroodien.

“We are confident that with the availability of our standpipes and water tankers we will be able to maintain access to water in our communities,”

Meanwhile, the City and the Western Cape Government have called on the public to know the importance of estate planning. Representatives are in Fisantekraal helping recipients of subsidised housing with estate planning.

Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says education is important for first-time homeowners.

Booi says estate planning is empowering and provides further measures of redress. He says practical considerations like household budgeting, how to draw up a will and maintenance are vital for beneficiaries.