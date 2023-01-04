The City of Cape Town has appealed to the public to continue celebrating the festive season responsibly.

The city says its Public Emergency Communication Centre recorded just over 1 000 calls in the last week. That is less than a third compared to the previous week.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says there are still some concerns as the New Year weekend was not without incident.

“Help us keep the number of incidents down, even as you let your hair down. The holiday continues as many residents have not yet returned to work. Schools are not in session and our recreation areas are flooded with visitors for weeks to come. If everyone behaves responsibly, this festive season will be memorable for all the right reasons,” said Smith.

Capetonians watch traditional festive lights being switched on: