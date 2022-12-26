As thousands of people are expected to flock to beaches today, the City of Cape Town has urged beachgoers to only swim where there are lifeguards on duty.

Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, says lifeguards have been deployed at 21 swimming pools and 29 beaches, tidal pools and stretches of coast for the festive season.

Law enforcement officials will also be out in full force at beaches as alcohol is not allowed at open public spaces. Van der Ross has also urged parents to make use of their Identikidz project which is aimed at keeping track of kids at the beach.

“We have put in place as many measures as possible to create a safe environment for everyone but ultimately people need to take personal responsibility for their safety. The rules are there for a reason and we implore our visitors to abide by them. To families, please make use of our Identikidz project. It is an incredibly popular initiative, and for good reason,” says van de Ross.