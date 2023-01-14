The City of Cape Town says tourism to the city has recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, James Vos, says Cape Town International Airport reported a recovery of 72% in domestic visitors and 98% in international visitors last year compared to the December 2019 festive period.
Vos says this has been a great boost to the municipality’s economy. Vos says they will now continue focusing on the City’s Inclusive Economic Growth Strategy which aims to expand on the city’s existing economic growth policies around investment, small business development and workforce expansion initiatives.
“Our focus will be on business retention and expansion, especially in the industries of green energy, manufacturing, tourism, financial services and business process outsourcing. As well as the development of the informal traders’ sector through our support programmes, workforce development.”
