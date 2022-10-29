The City of Cape Town says it will increase patrols in areas known for the illegal discharge of fireworks on Guy Fawkes Day this year.

The day is celebrated annually on November 5.

The day is often characterised by the discharge of illegal fireworks and mob attacks in some areas.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says last year they had received over 300 calls.

He says one was about a group of children that attacked a Waste Mart truck in Macassar by pelting staff and the vehicle with stones and balloons filled with paint.

Smith has called on the public to report such behavior.

“We have to change the narrative around Guy Fawkes, but this is not something that the City alone can do. It ultimately boils down to common courtesy and respect, and this needs to be inculcated at home.”

“Our appeal is to residents in hotspot areas to stand up against the destructive behavior that has become associated with this day. If you see anything suspicious or are aware of mob attacks or the illegal discharge and sale of fireworks, please report it to the City’s Public Emergency Communications Centre,” adds Smith.