The City of Cape Town says its MyCiTi bus service will operate in identified hotspots with police escorts on Monday. This comes as law enforcement agencies are on high alert ahead of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) planned national shutdown.

The City has indicated that they intend for businesses to be open and will ensure that Capetonians are able to go about their daily business.

Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas, says the MyCiTi bus service will run as scheduled.

“The bus service will be monitored in conjunction with the Safety and Security Directorate and any reported incidents or disruptions will be attended to as and if they occur. Law Enforcement will assist by patrolling and escorting buses where possible in identified hot spots. We want to assure Capetonians who will be going to work on Monday that we will do everything in our power to ensure that our MyCiTi service run as scheduled.”

