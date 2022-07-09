Tensions are brewing between two groups of residents of an informal settlement in Khayelitsha.

A group of residents from an informal settlement called Backstage are accusing another group of invading a piece of land which the City of Cape Town has allocated for the construction of houses for them. This group has been earmarked to be relocated due to the fact that their settlement is under a power line, and the City of Cape Town had begun to develop the land in question.

On Saturday morning, some residents from the Backstage informal settlement demolished some newly erected structures belonging to the alleged invaders.

One of the residents, Thobani Smith, says some dwellers from Backstage who have been waiting years for plots are now being left out due to the illegal occupation of the land.

Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlement for the City of Cape Town, Malusi Booi, says they will approach the court soon to obtain an interdict against the people who have illegally moved onto the demarcated land.

“The residents who are under the power line are frustrated because the invaders have taken their portion of the plots. That is why we are going to court, to make sure that we assist them and remove the invaders from that portion of land,” said the MMC.