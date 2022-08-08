The City of Cape Town says it has various plans in place to repair and replace critical water infrastructure that will assist with retaining water.

Authorities are calling for support from Western Cape residents to save as much water as possible, with the province having recorded below-average rainfall so far this year.

Collective dam levels in the province currently stand at 63.6% full, compared to 76.6% a year ago.

Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien says the City has made an effort to repair and replace the infrastructure.

“We are addressing this since we had day zero. Since the drought period, where we have undertaken significant pipe replacement programmes, where we need to replace or repair pipes but also looking at our water metres – making sure our water metres aren’t leaking. Also further introducing additional zones into our city where we are able to control unexpected leaks, where we can fix those pipe bursts as quickly as possible,” says Badroodien.

Video: Western Cape residents urged to save water [7 August 2022]

Winter rainfall

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says there is a strong likelihood for continued below-normal rainfall in the Western Cape for the remainder of this year’s rain season.

Weather forecaster, Samkelisiwe Thwala, says a few strong cold fronts may also make landfall during the season.

“A seasonal outlook was issued and forecasted by the SAWS which indicated below average rainfall for this winter. At present the seasonal forecast is valid, however, it is also important for us to note that even though below average rainfall was forecasted it is still possible to have a couple of weather systems that can contribute to the long term average being reached,” says Thwala.

The provincial Department of Local Government says the only available strategy to increase dam levels is for residents to use less water and allow the rain to fill up the dams as much as possible.