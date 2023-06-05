The City of Cape Town says it is planning to invest R4.3 billion in water and sanitation infrastructure for this financial year.

Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, says the money will be spent on new taps and toilets for informal settlements, the bringing online of alternative water sources to serve the City’s growing population and upgrades of Wastewater Treatment Works.

Badroodien says they will also be investing in proactive ways to prevent sewer overflows and improving waterways to reduce the risk of flooding.