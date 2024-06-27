City of Cape Town on schedule with water maintenance

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department says it has completed the maintenance work on the water infrastructure on the Cape Flats.

Thousands of residents were affected when the water supply to large parts of the Cape Flats was shut down for three days.

Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, says the City managed to complete additional work on the water infrastructure during the three-day period.

“At the beginning of this week, the City undertook a proactive maintenance operation that would last for 72 hours and would see five valves being replaced. I can now report successfully that six valves have been replaced, an additional valve for this project. We kept by our commitment of 72 hours. Already a number of communities have reported that their water has been restored.”

