City of Cape Town not seeking to replace SAPS: Hill-Lewis

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says they are not trying to replace the South African Police Service (SAPS) but want to bolster crime-fighting efforts.

Hill-Lewis today announced a formal inter-governmental dispute with the acting Police Minister Feroz Cachalia over the devolution of policing powers to Metro Police.

Various communities in the city continue to grapple with gang and gun violence, as well as extortion.

Hill-Lewis says they’ve unsuccessfully lobbied the national government for many years.

“The acting police minister recently tabled the SAPS Amendment Bill which was the ideal opportunity to rectify this but it was yet another and the biggest and loudest opportunity squandered as the amendment bill contains no changes to the section of the SAPS Act that would give us meaningful investigative abilities. In its current form, the SAPS Act, is effectively being used to block investigative powers for metro police officers.”

City of Cape Town files intergovernmental dispute over police devolution powers:

-Report by Shamiela Fisher