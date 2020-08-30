The City cautions that it is not within its ambit to write off fines.

The City of Cape Town has given a further extension for the renewal of motor vehicle licences – to the 22nd of September. A three-month grace period was already extended to those who had to renew their licences during the nationwide lockdown.

Those who were supposed to renew their disks between the 31st of March and 31 August must renew by the 22nd of September.

However, those whose disks expired by the 26th of March, but could not renew due to lockdown, will have to pay penalties.

Online applications over March, April, and May must be redone. The City cautions that it is not within its ambit to write off fines.

Meanwhile, driving licence cards, as well as learners and temporary licences and professional driving permits, which expired or expire between the beginning of the lockdown and the 31st of August, are considered valid until the end of January 2021.

However, vehicle licence discs, temporary permits and roadworthy certificates that expired during the same period are still only valid until 31 August 2020.

