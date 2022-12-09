The City of Cape Town’s Recreation and Parks Department has put together a holiday programme filled with activities for kids.

Jolly holiday fun has already begun. The City of Cape Town’s libraries and recreational facilities will keep the young ones busy during the upcoming summer holiday. Some activities have already started this week. Read more: https://t.co/yPF5DoFS01#CTNews pic.twitter.com/Imz8LD01Pf — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) December 9, 2022

The Member of the Mayoral Committee for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, says libraries and recreational facilities across the metro will host hikes, indigenous and e-games, a variety of sporting codes as well as talent shows.

“Our libraries and recreation hubs have put together an extensive programme to ensure our children can let off some steam while remaining engaged and having fun. Our staff goes the extra mile during the holiday to keep our young patrons entertained.”

“I want to encourage parents to send their children to join in the fun activities. The young ones will develop their social skills in a fun way, while parents will have peace of mind that their children are kept busy within a safe space.”