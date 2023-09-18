The City of Cape Town has provided grant funding totalling nearly R600 million to the Goodwood Station housing development.

City of Cape Town, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the project is a partnership between the City, the Social Housing Regulatory Authority and PRASA among others.

Hill-Lewis says various incentives are included to enable the financial and operational viability of the development.

“It was great to visit our Goodwood social housing project today to see progress on construction, as that project nears the first phase of completion where 350 tenants will move in, in November of this year. With an extra roughly 700 coming early next year. This is really a great project that’s testament to the City’s commitment to accelerate more social housing and affordable housing in well located parts of the city,” says Hill-Lewis.