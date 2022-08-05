The City of Cape Town has issued a precautionary boil notice for tap water in parts of the eastern, central and southern suburbs of the metro.

The City’s Mayco member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, says water in the distribution system coming from the Faure treatment plant is currently discoloured in some areas.

He says the city has issued an advisory to residents to boil the water before drinking it or cooking with it as a precautionary measure until further notice.

He says the fault at the treatment plant is a direct result of Eskom’s rolling blackouts which have caused limited operational hours for the sludge handling process.

Badroodien says affected areas are mostly south of the N2 from the Strand in the East through Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Philippi to Plumstead and down into the Southern suburbs as far as Muizenberg.