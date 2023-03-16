As the planned national shutdown looms, South Africans remain divided on whether to join or not to join the protest.

Many have taken to social media to either show their support or disapproval of the planned protest that is expected to take place on Monday (March 20).

The hashtag #NationalShutdown has been topping trending topics for weeks, under Twitter trends.

The red berets will be marching over the never-ending Eskom rolling blackouts and they also want President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

Among those who are mobilising people to join the protest, is former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

20th March Is #NationalShutdown Y’all Are Giving Rupert’s Army Too Much Power.SANTACO Is A Non Factor In Actual Fact, When We Talk About The Poor And Marginalised.The Taxi Driver’s And Their Families Fall In That Category,So We Will Protest On Their Behalf#RamaphosaMustGo pic.twitter.com/9M3nJ2W4ih — Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) March 16, 2023

Until Cyril Ramaphosa Re-sign ‼️ pic.twitter.com/F3whpznAVT — Vladimir Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@MasilelaDr) March 15, 2023

In 2021 July, Zuma-Sambudla was fingered as one of the instigators of the July unrest, that saw hundreds of shops being looted and property destroyed.

Activist and former Operation Dudula movement leader, Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, also used Twitter to share videos of him discouraging people from taking part in the protest.

There are fears that the planned national shutdown could spark clashes between those who are for or against the march.

EFF leader Julius Malema has warned those who are planning to disrupt their protest, that they will ‘meet their maker’ should they attempt to stop the protest.

“Let any boy come and stop me, they will meet their maker. When he leaves in the morning, he must kiss his mother a goodbye [kiss]. No boy or girl will stop me on the 20th,” warns Malema.

Malema was responding to remarks made by Lux that he would ‘personally arrest Malema’ if he protests outside the ambits of the law.

#NationalShutdown | Nhlanhla Lux sends a message to CIC’s wife, Mantwa 😳😳😳 “I will personally arrest Julius Malema on Monday, 20th of March 2023. I will make sure he’s behind bars.” 😂 MacG #Nota Xoli Faith Nketsi SANTACO Boity #EFFPresser #TheWifeShowmax #2MillionGangGang pic.twitter.com/2w1bb3NBx7 — YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) March 16, 2023

Meanwhile, organisations such as South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) have distanced themselves from the planned protest.

This evening, SANTACO will hold a meeting with the EFF regarding the National shutdown. — SANTACO (@SA_Taxis) March 15, 2023

The biggest taxi association has come under heavy criticism for its position.

The hashtag Santaco is currently second on the Thursday Twitter tends.

During the post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday morning, Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni assured citizens that government will not tolerate any form of lawlessness during the protest.

The video below is the EFF full address: