The National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (DPCI), Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya says those involved in cash-in-transit heists and police murders, are among the 700 arrests made since January 2022.

Lebeya gave an update in Pretoria on the Priority Crimes Divisions 2022/2023 statistics.

Lebeya says 38 suspects were arrested by the DPCI for cash-In-transit robberies while four were convicted and sentenced during this quarter.

“Over and above, 30 suspects were arrested for CIT related offences.

A total of 13 suspects were arrested by the DPCI for murder of police officials while six were convicted and sentenced to share 10 life imprisonment terms.”

Lebeya added that the DPIC investigations into whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer regarding the theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala farm in 2020 is currently ongoing.

“Currently, we have got no less than 128 statements that have been obtained. Currently the National Prosecuting Authority is assessing the case. You will understand that when we conduct this investigation, we don’t do it alone because at the end of the day, we are not the ones who are going to make the final decision. There were two minor inquiries that were raised with us, which we are attending to those two issues that were raised.”

DPCI has arrested over 700 suspects since January 2022: