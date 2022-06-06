The police in KwaZulu-Natal have condemned the circulation of a video on social media in which someone threatens that police stations in the province will forcibly be closed down on the 16th of June.

The police spokesperson, Jay Naicker, says it is an old video and is being circulated again to cause panic.

Naicker has asked people not to pass the video on.

“Whilst we are aware that this is an old video, we appeal to members of the public to refrain from circulating this video as this will be playing into the hands of mischievous individuals who clearly want to spread panic amongst the community.

We want to reassure the public that we will not allow anyone to close any police station in this province. And we will act decisively if any attempts are made to disrupt services offered to the community at our police stations.”

#sapsKZN KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner condemns the circulation of a video threatening the shutdown of police stations. #DeleteDontShare MEhttps://t.co/uVTnLpFfef pic.twitter.com/M7kqwVXeAG — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 6, 2022