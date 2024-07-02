Churches urged to be cautious when hosting night vigils

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The CRL Rights Commission says while it can’t prescribe when churches should hold their services, it urged them to be vigilant when hosting night vigils.

This after congregants of Africa Evangelical Church were ambushed and robbed while hosting their regional conference in Pretoria north near Soshanguve on Saturday evening. Gauteng Police are investigating circumstances surrounding the incident.

A night of praise and worshipping turned violent, as Africa Evangelical Church congregants were targeted by criminal elements. Several senior congregants suffered injuries as they were assaulted by the robbers. The incident was captured on the church’s live streaming channel.

Churches are often dependent on police and good Samaritans for rendering to pay for security as they’re nonprofit organisations. This makes them an easy target for would be robbers. The CRL Rights Commission has urged them to be vigilant when holding services at night.

“We can’t prescribe for churches when to hold their service, but they must be vigilant and congregants should leave their cell phones, money and other belongings at home,” says Dr Edward Mafadza, CRL Rights Commission CEO.

Gauteng police say they are investigating the incident.

Efforts to get comment from management at Lasev Resort, where the incident happened, drew a blank.

Video: Gauteng churches urged to work with police following criminal incidents