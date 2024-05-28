Church robbed in Ga-Maja, Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A church has been robbed of several items at Ga-Maja outside Polokwane, Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says two suspects broke a door and gained entry into the church.

#sapsLIM #SAPS Lebowakgomo are investigating a case of business robbery following an incident that took place at one of the ministries Ga-Maja Kopermyn, Lebowakgomo policing area, on Sunday 26/05 at about 00:00. 2 Suspects tied up the security officer before fleeing with musical… pic.twitter.com/5gaWrymdmj — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 28, 2024

Ledwaba says the suspects took musical instruments, a generator, a gas canister and a cell phone worth R35 000 before fleeing the scene.

“According to the report the victim was on duty as a security officer at one of the ministries at Koppermyn; while on duty he heard a door being broken and two unknown African men entered the church, instructed him not to make any noise, tied both his hands with rope, and took music instruments, generator and gas bottle, and cell phone before fleeing the scene,” says Ledwaba.

