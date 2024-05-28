sabc-plus-logo

Church robbed in Ga-Maja, Limpopo

A church has been robbed of several items at Ga-Maja outside Polokwane, Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says two suspects broke a door and gained entry into the church.

 

Ledwaba says the suspects took musical instruments, a generator, a gas canister and a cell phone worth R35 000 before fleeing the scene.

“According to the report the victim was on duty as a security officer at one of the ministries at Koppermyn; while on duty he heard a door being broken and two unknown African men entered the church, instructed him not to make any noise, tied both his hands with rope, and took music instruments, generator and gas bottle, and cell phone before fleeing the scene,” says Ledwaba.

