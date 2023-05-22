Deputy Water and Sanitation Minister David Mahlobo says the death toll from the Hammanskraal cholera outbreak has now risen to 15.

He has been briefing the media at the Jubilee Hospital.

Mahlobo is accompanied by deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo and Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

They are visiting the area to monitor the situation and undertake government’s interventions in response to the outbreak.

#Cholere Water and Sanitation Minister, David Mahlobo confirms Cholera death toll at Jubilee has risen to 15. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/7BxdTnCUKL — Phumzile Mlangeni (@PhumiMlangeni) May 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Hammanskraal residents say they chased away Tshwane executive mayor Cilliers Brink from Jubilee Hospital in the area, because it’s too late for him to act.

Hammanskraal has been without drinkable water for over a decade now.

There’s now speculation that water tankers are distributing contaminated water. These residents say the DA government in Tshwane is not willing to fix the water issues.

“The mayor has failed us. Children are not eating, a child can’t live on milk alone. We have to buy water whereas we have to buy milk again and purities. The mayor did not fix the water. He just came here because people are dead. He never knew what Hammanskraal looks like but today he knows, he’s never been here since he’s been elected.”

Cholera Outbreak | Govt delegation conducts site visit to Hammanskraal: